Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.44.

Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.13. 209,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,172. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 million, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

