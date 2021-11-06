ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total value of $3,464,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,273 shares of company stock worth $15,509,702. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $692.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.04.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

