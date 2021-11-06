Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Shake Shack updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $12.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,760,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,135. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shake Shack stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.96% of Shake Shack worth $43,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

