Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,028,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 34,294 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11,199.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 149.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

SBSW opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.83. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.8075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

