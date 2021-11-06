Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SIEGY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $88.64.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
