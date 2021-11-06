Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIEGY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $88.64.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

