Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Issues Earnings Results

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32), Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.