SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

SILV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 27.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 35.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2,139.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.99.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

