Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.18

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $3.53. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 232,331 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

Get Sino-Global Shipping America alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SINO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America by 511.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 57,488 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America in the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.