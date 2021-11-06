SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.55 million.

SGH traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 573,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,028. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.02. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.71.

In other SMART Global news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,667,918 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

