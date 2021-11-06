Smartshare (SSP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,184.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $521,124.96 and approximately $9,184.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00131770 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00018898 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

