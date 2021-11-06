Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Snap One alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77. Snap One has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snap One stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.