SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.55

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9.40 ($0.12). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 65,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67.

About SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

