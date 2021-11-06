Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.11

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $5.20. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 28,135 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

About Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

