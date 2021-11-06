Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SFM stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $40,654,518,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after buying an additional 2,205,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after buying an additional 2,024,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after buying an additional 1,922,160 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,405 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

