Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

