Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $24,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

