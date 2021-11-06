Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.13% of Standex International worth $24,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $403,989. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

SXI stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

SXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

