State Street Corp Acquires 18,299 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,573,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.17% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $101,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 250,272 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,338,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 21,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 545.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $438,760. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

