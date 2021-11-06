State Street Corp Acquires 345,169 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 345,169 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.37% of PTC Therapeutics worth $100,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTCT. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,339,000 after purchasing an additional 409,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,743,000 after purchasing an additional 310,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,573,000 after purchasing an additional 309,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.03.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.17 EPS for the current year.

PTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.