State Street Corp Acquires 79,682 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,469,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,682 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.54% of Avista worth $105,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.45. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

