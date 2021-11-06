State Street Corp Acquires 93,860 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,423,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,860 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.23% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $103,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRE opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRE. BTIG Research began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

