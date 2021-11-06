State Street Corp Boosts Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,652 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.45% of Xerox worth $103,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 60.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 42.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XRX opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 424,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

