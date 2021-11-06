State Street Corp Buys 336,334 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

State Street Corp grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,334 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.24% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $107,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,363,000 after purchasing an additional 361,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,617,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,640,000 after purchasing an additional 266,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,791,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,777,000 after purchasing an additional 466,164 shares in the last quarter.

DRH stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

