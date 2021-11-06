State Street Corp Buys 389,722 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,722 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.61% of Veracyte worth $102,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 166.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 154,052 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 67.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the period.

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $49.96 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

