State Street Corp Buys 40,945 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.35% of American Assets Trust worth $98,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 31.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $30,277.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.42 per share, for a total transaction of $372,403.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 52,359 shares of company stock worth $1,997,224. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

