State Street Corp Buys 46,902 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

State Street Corp increased its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.88% of The ODP worth $99,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The ODP by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after purchasing an additional 718,019 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in The ODP by 629.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 421,479 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The ODP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 980,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,548 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in The ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,867,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in The ODP in the 1st quarter valued at $7,580,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

ODP opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other The ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $569,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

