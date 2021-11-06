State Street Corp Grows Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 9.15% of Tompkins Financial worth $104,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 57.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMP stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 29.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.85%.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,163.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

