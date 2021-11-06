State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 441,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.19% of Cabot worth $102,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 70.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 315,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after buying an additional 129,745 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 126,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 7.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 1,099.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after buying an additional 394,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

