State Street Corp Has $100.76 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970,623 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Vertiv worth $100,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Vertiv by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 781,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 226,460 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,946,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vertiv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 37,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 1.28%.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

