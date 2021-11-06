State Street Corp Has $102.59 Million Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,942,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,022 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.54% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $102,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 625,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 162,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 114,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.91.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

