State Street Corp Has $107.60 Million Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.94% of Cogent Communications worth $107,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,036 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 311.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 67,425 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 15.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 496,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,152,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 644.00%.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $141,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,377 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

