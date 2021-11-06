State Street Corp Has $98.66 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.30% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $98,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $24,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 82,244 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

KRG opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.