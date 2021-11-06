State Street Corp Has $98.91 Million Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

State Street Corp grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,548,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.56% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $98,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

