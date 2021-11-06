State Street Corp Increases Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,382,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,406 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.74% of News worth $106,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in News by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in News by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 870,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in News in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in News by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWS opened at $24.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

