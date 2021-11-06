State Street Corp Increases Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,883,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.10% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $108,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 472.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 455,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 36,672 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after buying an additional 109,567 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 117.59%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

