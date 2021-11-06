State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,749 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Liberty Broadband worth $98,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,555 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDA stock opened at $166.94 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $138.04 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

