State Street Corp Purchases 1,205,057 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.02% of Hope Bancorp worth $104,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 74.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 77.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 68,752 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 33.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOPE stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

