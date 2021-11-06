State Street Corp Purchases 175,469 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 175,469 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.01% of Dolby Laboratories worth $100,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of DLB opened at $89.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average is $96.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $2,840,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,733 shares of company stock worth $14,678,173 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

