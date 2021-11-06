State Street Corp Purchases 192,721 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

State Street Corp increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,721 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.64% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $99,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.23.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.