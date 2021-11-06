State Street Corp Purchases 237,469 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.34% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $108,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $45.69 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

