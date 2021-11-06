State Street Corp Purchases 362,189 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.45% of Univar Solutions worth $102,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,272 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth about $24,941,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 59.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 856,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 320,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 81,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 111.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after acquiring an additional 828,442 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $29.16 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

