State Street Corp Purchases 445,767 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

State Street Corp increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,767 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.43% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $99,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 351,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,854,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 107,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,567,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,877,000 after acquiring an additional 184,044 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 113,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 626.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

