State Street Corp Purchases 55,851 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.01% of Terex worth $100,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Terex by 65.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.53. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

