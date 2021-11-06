State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.11% of Appian worth $108,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Appian by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,217,000 after acquiring an additional 325,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,737,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Appian by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,038,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,289,000 after purchasing an additional 365,362 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $90.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.15. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.57.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

