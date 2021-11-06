State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

State Street Corp increased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.57% of Axos Financial worth $98,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $60.19 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.