State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

State Street Corp cut its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,794,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 12.88% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $108,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 45,875 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,416,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 331,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 294,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.