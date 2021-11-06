State Street Corp Sells 1,056,044 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

State Street Corp reduced its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,252,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,056,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.50% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $98,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,898.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 722,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 965,010 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after buying an additional 508,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCRX stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

