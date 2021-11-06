State Street Corp Sells 146,778 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,778 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.08% of Ingevity worth $99,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGVT opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.73. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.18.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

