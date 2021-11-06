Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $83,881,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $712,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 136.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

