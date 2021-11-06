Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

SFIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

SFIX stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -350.06 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,079,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,203 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,763. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after buying an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 80,227 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after buying an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Stitch Fix by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

